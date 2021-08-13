$795.36 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $795.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.19 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRG opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

