8,010 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,402,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.