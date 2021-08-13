8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,782% compared to the average daily volume of 1,011 put options.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.