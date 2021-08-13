9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma stock remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 815.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.