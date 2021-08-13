908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $882.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

