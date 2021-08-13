A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.00 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

