A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 1,082 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $14,433.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $21,404.32.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $14,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

