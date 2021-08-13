ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.47

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 1064930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $4,015,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

