Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.0% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

