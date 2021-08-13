Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

