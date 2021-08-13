AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 197,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

