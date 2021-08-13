Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.22. Absolute Software shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 10,552 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABST. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $587.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

