Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

XLRN stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.08.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

