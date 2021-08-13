Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Accenture by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 24.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

