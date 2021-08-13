Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $113,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.89. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

