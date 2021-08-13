AceD (ACED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,822.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. AceD has a market capitalization of $88,703.35 and approximately $16,822.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 172% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

