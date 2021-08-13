Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

