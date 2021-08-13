Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

