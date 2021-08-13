ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Sells 518 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $14,773.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

