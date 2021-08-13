ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 44,331 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.24% of Comstock Resources worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 134,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,643. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

