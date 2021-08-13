Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 24,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,570. The company has a market cap of $324.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.