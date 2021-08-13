Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

