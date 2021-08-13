AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 244.95 ($3.20). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 19,618 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.11. The stock has a market cap of £60.57 million and a PE ratio of -172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.