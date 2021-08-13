Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 11,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.