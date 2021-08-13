adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €307.40. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.