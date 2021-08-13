ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

ADMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 1,490,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,087. The stock has a market cap of $193.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.