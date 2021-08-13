Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.97. 249,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

