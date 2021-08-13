Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.55. 127,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

