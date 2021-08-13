Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Visa by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

Visa stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 217,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $451.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.