Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,537. The company has a market cap of $337.96 million, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.