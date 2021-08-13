Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.