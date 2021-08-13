Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,115 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $635.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $636.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

