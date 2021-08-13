Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Boosts Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.