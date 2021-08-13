Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $72,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.