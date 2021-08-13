Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 8,055 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $57,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. 10,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,402. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.