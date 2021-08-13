Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $124,000.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 332,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

