Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 16,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
