Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 16,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,379. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

