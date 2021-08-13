Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 71,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 321,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 819,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 186,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

