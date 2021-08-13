Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $481.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

