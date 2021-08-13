Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.91. 7,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $161.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

