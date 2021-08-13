AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFCG. Compass Point initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AFC Gamma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,489. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $12,313,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.