Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

AGEN stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

