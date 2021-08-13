Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

