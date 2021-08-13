Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.57. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

