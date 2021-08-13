Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AKUS traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 75,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,585. The stock has a market cap of $392.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60. Akouos has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

