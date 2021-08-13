Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.