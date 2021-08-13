Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.22. 848,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.