Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 597 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.60 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.