Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.