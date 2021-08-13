Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.
AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 3,091,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
