Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 3,091,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

